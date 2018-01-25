European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt

[The stream is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at Frankfurt, Germany, following the central bank's decision to leave monetary policy unchanged.

The central bank decided to leave its base interest rate unchanged Thursday. Its policy has been ultra-accomodative since the financial crash, but it has since moved to introduce a gradual reduction of its bond-buying program.

Analysts don't expect the institution to make any significant policy announcements, despite it signaling a growing appetite for revising its policy message in "early" 2018.