Philip Morris could win even if its iQOS marketing application fails

A failed attempt to market iQOS as safer than cigarettes could still be a win for Philip Morris International, says a former FDA official.

PMI wants to claim that using its heat-not-burn tobacco product, iQOS, is safer than smoking cigarettes. The company is presenting its case to an independent committee that will make a recommendation to the FDA on whether to approve PMI's application, though the agency does not have to follow it.

Marc Scheineson, a partner at Alston & Bird and a former associate commissioner for legislative affairs of the FDA, said the committee has "little to no chance" of approving PMI's modified-risk tobacco product application because there's not enough data to meet the strict standards.

He pointed to Swedish Match presenting a plethora of clinical data for its snus products yet getting denied when it went through the same application process. The FDA later approved Swedish Match's premarket tobacco application.

That could be the roadmap for PMI, Scheineson said. PMI has also applied for pre-tobacco market approval, which would allow iQOS to be sold in the U.S. That procedure doesn't include a public hearing, so he said applying for the modified-risk tobacco product designation gives PMI a chance to publicly make its case to consumers and regulators.

"I think that's absolutely what the strategy is here," Scheineson said. "Philip Morris has made the determination that this is good, free publicity. It's covered here in a scientific forum discussing how the new device works and how it's different than e-cigs."

In an emailed statement, PMI said it appreciates the opportunity to present its scientific evidence package to the committee but cannot comment at this time because the meeting is still proceeding.

The committee will make its recommendation on Thursday.