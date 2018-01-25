Ray Dalio, manager of world's largest hedge fund, rips Mnuchin's weak dollar position as 'a hidden tax'

Hedge fund kingpin Ray Dalio ripped Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's advocacy of a weak dollar, saying the position threatens the economic recovery.

In a brief LinkedIn post Thursday, the Bridgewater Associates head said a soft currency is exactly what the U.S. doesn't need right now.

Dalio described a weak dollar as "a hidden tax on people who are holding dollar-denominated assets and a benefit to those who have dollar-denominated liabilities."

In other words, while the greenback decline might make U.S. debt look cheaper on a relative basis, it also makes it less attractive to hold for foreign governments who are counted on to buy bonds and help keep the government running.

More specifically, Dalio said a weakened dollar would: reduce Americans' buying buyer around the world; devalue debt and hurt foreign holders; provide paper wealth to holders of assets like stocks; increase inflation; and boost domestic activity.

"None of this is what the U.S. economy needs now," he wrote. "While it's described as a desirable and intended thing, it might not be a choice."

He further warned that dollar holdings are high right now "so rebalancings should be expected over time." That could be perilous at a point where "U.S. dollar bonds look unattractive and trade tensions with dollar creditors intensify."

Mnuchin made comments advocating for a weak dollar on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. On Thursday he tried to elaborate on his position, noting that the administration still backs a strong dollar in the long term.

However, the dollar fell against its global competitors both days, reaching a 12-month low Thursday, and is down more than 11 percent over the past 12 months. President Donald Trump himself has said that a weak dollar is preferable for the U.S. economy at this point.

Dalio, who runs the largest hedge fund in the world with $150 billion in assets, was not alone in his criticisms. Banking analyst Dick Bove of the Vertical Group also said Mnuchin's comments threaten to unravel the economic recovery.

