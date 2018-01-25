Starbucks shares drop after revenue falls short

Shares of Starbucks fell 3 percent on Thursday after the company posted same-store sales growth and revenue that missed analyst expectations.

Same-store sales came up short in all of the company's regions. However, growth in China was robust, with same-store sales rising 6 percent on the back of a 6 percent increase in transactions.

"China grew revenues 30 percent in Q1, with the strategic acquisition of East China positioning us to accelerate our growth in the key China market," Kevin Johnson, president and CEO, said in a statement.

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Starbucks said net income rose to $2.25 billion, or $1.57 per share, from $751.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Starbucks earned 58 cents per share in the latest period, which was a penny better than analysts were expecting. Not included in that number is a 7 cents per share benefit from changes in the U.S. tax law.

Adjusted EPS: 58 cents ex. items vs. 57 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $6.07 billion compared to $6.18 billion projected, according to Thomson Reuters

Overall same-store sales: Up 2 percent vs 3 percent growth projected, according to StreetAccount

The company said that global same-store sales rose 2 percent in the quarter, however forecasts called for same-store sales to be up 3 percent, according to StreetAccount. This is the fifth quarter in a row that global same-store sales have been positive, but the company has missed analyst expectations in this metric by 70 basis points or more.

In the U.S. same-store sales grew 2 percent driven by a 2 percent increase in average check. Johnson said that sales in the U.S. during the quarter were softer than expected due to weak sales of holiday beverages, merchandise and gift cards.

"Holiday [limited time offers] and merchandise did not resonate with out customers as planned," he said on an earnings conference call Thursday. "To be more specific, in Q1, our food comp was 2 percent. Our core beverage comp, excluding holiday limited time offers was 1 percent. And together our holiday LTO and lobby items had a negative impact of over 1 point of comp."

During the holidays, Starbucks had offered seasonal items such as an Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte.