President Trump: I would do a TPP deal if we were able to make it ‘substantially’ better 1 Hour Ago | 02:15

President Donald Trump told CNBC on Thursday that he would reconsider the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal if the United States could strike a "substantially better" agreement.

"I would do TPP, if we made a much better deal than we had," he said in an exclusive interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal. The deal was terrible, the way it was structured was terrible. If we did a substantially better deal, I would be open to TPP," he said.

Last January, Trump made the largely symbolic move to pull out of the Pacific trade deal championed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama. As a candidate, Trump repeatedly blasted the agreement, which had little chance of securing congressional approval even before he took office.