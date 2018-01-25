    ×

    Trump: I would reconsider a massive Pacific trade deal if it were 'substantially better'

    • President Trump tells CNBC he would reconsider the Trans-Pacific Partnership if the United States got a "substantially better deal."
    • Trump made the largely symbolic move to pull out of the Pacific trade deal last January.
    • Trump has repeatedly blasted multilateral trade deals.
    President Donald Trump told CNBC on Thursday that he would reconsider the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal if the United States could strike a "substantially better" agreement.

    "I would do TPP, if we made a much better deal than we had," he said in an exclusive interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    "I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal. The deal was terrible, the way it was structured was terrible. If we did a substantially better deal, I would be open to TPP," he said.

    Last January, Trump made the largely symbolic move to pull out of the Pacific trade deal championed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama. As a candidate, Trump repeatedly blasted the agreement, which had little chance of securing congressional approval even before he took office.

    TPP was a 12-nation agreement among the United States and Pacific rim nations designed partly to curb China's influence. Critics like Trump worried that it would encourage companies to ship jobs from the U.S. to lower-wage countries.

    Trump's populist campaign partly blamed free-trade agreements for manufacturing job losses and companies relocating outside the United States. He has also preached the benefits of bilateral trade deals rather than multilateral agreements.

    "I like bilateral, because if you have a problem, you terminate. ... You don't have that same option" with multilateral deals, he said Thursday.

    Trump also reiterated that he may terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, another target of his ire, if the U.S. cannot reach what he deems a better deal during ongoing negotiations.

    "I think we have a good chance, but we'll see what happens," he said of whether the U.S. would strike an agreement to stay in the three-nation deal with Canada and Mexico.

    — Reporting by CNBC's Joe Kernen.

    _ CNBC's full interview of President Trump will air on "Squawk Box" at 6 a.m. ET Friday.

