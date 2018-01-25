Trump's focusing on the wrong thing in trade talk, says conservative analyst

President Donald Trump's focus on trade deficits being a "bad deal" for the United States is no way to get a trade agreement, conservative economic analyst James Pethokoukis told CNBC on Thursday.
Not only is that talk hindering NAFTA negotiations and any potential of re-entering a Pacific trade deal, the president isn't saying what it is exactly that he wants in the agreements.
"I am not all clear … what the president would want other than a trade surplus and that's not going to happen from these deals. That is not something you can negotiate into a deal," Pethokoukis said in an interview with "Closing Bell."