When Rep. Patrick Meehan declined to seek re-election this week, he became only the latest in a string of lawmakers to decide not to run following sexual misconduct accusations.

The resignations and retirements come amid a national reckoning over workplace harassment and have sparked efforts to overhaul the secretive harassment reporting and settlement process in Congress. A bipartisan bill proposed this month would require lawmakers to personally pay harassment settlements rather than using taxpayer funds, as Meehan reportedly did.

The wave of harassment claims could also have an effect on which party controls the House after November's midterm elections. Parties generally have an easier time holding seats with an incumbent running, and the departures have put one or more competitive House elections up for grabs.

The revelation about the Republican Meehan and his decision not to run again suddenly make his southeastern Pennsylvania district more competitive. Even when disgraced or unpopular lawmakers leave office, negative public perception can sometimes track new candidates from their parties.

Republicans hold a 238 to 193 seat majority in the House, with four current vacancies.

Here are the lawmakers who chose to leave Congress after harassment allegations, and the state of the races for their seats: