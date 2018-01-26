President Donald Trump says he would publicly apologize for retweeting three graphic anti-Islamic videos posted by the deputy leader of one of the U.K.'s most far-right groups.

The retweets, from back in November, did not include Trump commentary but drew widespread condemnation, including from the British prime minister's office.

The original tweets were posted by Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First, whose members are banned from mosques in England and Wales.

"Britain First seeks to divide communities in their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions," the statement from 10 Downing Street said at the time.

Speaking to the U.K. broadcaster ITV on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said he didn't know who the group was, adding that he didn't want to cause any difficulty.

"If you are telling me they're horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologize if you'd like me to do that," he said.

"I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody," he later added.