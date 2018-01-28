Asian shares gain after Wall Street's record highs; Kospi rises 1.1%

Asian shares traded higher early on Monday following significant gains stateside in the last session, which saw major U.S. indexes touch record highs.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.43 percent as most large caps advanced. Toyota was higher by 0.04 percent, with most other automakers recording slight gains. Manufacturing company Fanuc rose 2.52 percent and Fast Retailing gained 0.63 percent. SoftBank traded flat in the early going.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index climbed 1.05 percent, driven by solid gains in the technology sector. Samsung Electronics jumped 1.22 percent ahead of the announcement of its fourth-quarter results due later this week. Rival chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.46 percent.

Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.38 percent as markets resumed trade following a long weekend due to Australia Day last week. Gains were seen in most sectors apart from gold producers and real estate investment trusts.

Meanwhile, energy-related stocks and utilities were among the top-performing sectors in the morning, with Santos up 0.77 percent and Oil Search higher by 1.02 percent.