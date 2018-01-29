    ×

    Boston fans should order bacon if they want the Patriots to win the Super Bowl

    • Grubhub determined what foods were ordered most in the Patriots' and Eagles' hometowns on days that they won football games.
    • Boston fans ordered more bacon and Philly fans ordered more Philly cheesesteak pizzas on days when their team won.
    • Across the U.S., four out of the five most ordered foods during last year's Super Bowl were a variation of chicken wings.
    Sports fans are known for their superstitious nature, so Grubhub did some digging to help Patriots and Eagles fans figure out what to eat during the big game on Sunday.

    The online ordering database determined what dishes were ordered most in each team's hometown on days that they were victorious.

    For the Patriots, bacon was ordered in Boston 153 percent more on days that the team won than on days that they lost. Chicken noodle soup, beef teriyaki, beef fried rice and chicken broccoli Alfredo were also ordered at a high volume on winning game days.

    The Patriots won 13 out of the 16 games that they played during the 2017 season.

    For the Eagles, Philly cheesesteak pizza was ordered in Philadelphia 185 percent more on days that the team won versus the days that they lost.

    Buffalo tenders, vegetable omelettes, barbecue chicken, calamari salads and Hunan beef were also ordered more during winning game days, said Grubhub.

    The Eagles won 13 out of the 16 games that they played during the 2017 season.

    While Boston and Philadelphia ordered a variety of dishes during the football season last year, across the U.S. chicken wings are undoubtedly the top choice on Super Bowl Sunday. Four out of the five most ordered foods during last year's Super Bowl were a variation of wings.

    Americans are expected to eat a record 1.35 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend, according to the National Chicken Council. This is 20 million more wings than were eaten last year.

    Total spending on the Super Bowl is expected to rise 8.5 percent from a year ago to $15.3 billion, according to a National Retail Federation survey. The survey polled 7,277 consumers about their plans and was conducted from Jan. 3-10.

    Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl. CNBC is a unit of NBCUniversal.

