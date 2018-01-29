Boston fans should order bacon if they want the Patriots to win the Super Bowl

Sports fans are known for their superstitious nature, so Grubhub did some digging to help Patriots and Eagles fans figure out what to eat during the big game on Sunday.

The online ordering database determined what dishes were ordered most in each team's hometown on days that they were victorious.

For the Patriots, bacon was ordered in Boston 153 percent more on days that the team won than on days that they lost. Chicken noodle soup, beef teriyaki, beef fried rice and chicken broccoli Alfredo were also ordered at a high volume on winning game days.

The Patriots won 13 out of the 16 games that they played during the 2017 season.