Why Will.i.am isn’t afraid of artificial intelligence

Some billionaires in the tech world have aired their concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), but U.S. musician and entrepreneur Will.i.am is optimistic about what the technology will bring.

The rapper thinks AI is an opportunity to close the world's wealth gap, a view in stark contrast to Elon Musk's doomsday predictions.

In an episode of CNBC's "Life Hacks Live" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Will.i.am said that people shouldn't fear this next technological advancement, and should embrace it instead.

"Of course, when something new comes around people are going to be afraid because they've never seen it," he said.

"But then the creators, folks with vision and imagination, are like, 'Oh my gosh, you know what we can do with that. You know how that could bring about a better life?'"

Describing himself as "optimistic" about the new tech, he said AI could help make a more "human" world.

"There are a lot of things that we have to question on how we live today, and as smart as we are, we make some dumb ass freaking decisions based on greed," Will.i.am said.

"We fear the unknown and we close our eyes and just ignore folks that are out there struggling.