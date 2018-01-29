Republicans start to donate Steve Wynn contributions following sexual misconduct accusations

Some Republicans in Congress are announcing plans to donate campaign contributions linked to Steve Wynn as the casino mogul faces claims of sexual misconduct.

GOP lawmakers aimed to distance themselves from the billionaire, who resigned as the party's finance chairman on Saturday. Democrats quickly put pressure on Republicans to return Wynn's money — echoing Republicans when numerous sexual misconduct allegations against prolific Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein surfaced.

Multiple members of Congress said they would give donations from Wynn or an affiliated organization to charity. According to NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, the following GOP lawmakers have announced plans to donate Wynn's contributions:

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will donate $1,000 he received from a Wynn Resorts-affiliated group in 2016 to charity.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said he plans to give the $2,700 he received from Wynn during his 2016 campaign to charities that fight human trafficking, NBC reported.

Rep. Karen Handel, R-Ga., donated $2,700 she received from Wynn in last year's special election campaign to a charity for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., said he will give the $2,700 he received from Wynn during his special election bid last year to charity.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., said he plans to donate $1,000 he received from the Wynn Resorts-affiliated group.

Wynn has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to candidates and committees over the years, and his contributions have gone to both Republicans and Democrats. His donations in recent years have skewed heavily toward the GOP.