It's Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's turn in the white-hot spotlight in President Donald Trump's conflict with the Justice Department.

Reports surfaced over the weekend alleging that Trump has repeatedly complained about Rosenstein's role in the investigation, and that some Republicans have begun to question the deputy attorney general's impartiality.

On Friday, CNN reported that Trump has recently focused his ire on Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller and was the author of a memo initially used by the White House to justify firing former FBI Director James Comey. Trump, sources familiar with the situation told CNN, had asked to "get rid of" Rosenstein before being dissuaded by his advisors.

Later, The New York Times reported new leaks from a still-classified memo in Congress promulgated by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. The memo reportedly singles out Rosenstein for extending a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page without adequate cause.

Those reports followed the bombshell news that Trump had attempted to fire Mueller in June 2017, shortly after Rosenstein appointed the former FBI director to take over the Russia investigation.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.