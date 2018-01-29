White House explains why Trump tweeted at Jay-Z about black unemployment

The White House again promoted the unemployment rate for black Americans on Monday, a day after President Donald Trump used the statistic to respond to criticism from music icon Jay-Z.

This month, the president has repeatedly touted a record low unemployment rate for black Americans — 6.8 percent as of December. He has cited the figure in an apparent effort to show that his economic agenda is working for black Americans, from whom he has struggled to win support.

Trump can hardly take all the credit for the drop in the unemployment rate for black Americans. The decline is part of a gradual trend that has occurred since 2011, when the job market suffered in the wake of the Great Recession.

The job market continues to be tougher for black Americans than other groups. In December, the unemployment rates for Hispanic, white and Asian-Americans were 4.9 percent, 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. Asked Monday whether the Trump administration has done anything to address black unemployment specifically, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders argued that Trump's pushes to overhaul the tax system and cut regulations on businesses helped all Americans.

"Look, I think you can see from the steps that we've already taken that we're trying to fix unemployment for all Americans," she said. "That's the point that the president has made time and time again, is that he wants it to be better for everybody."