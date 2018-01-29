Dow falls 100 points as interest rates pop

Stocks closed at record highs on Friday, with the Dow surging more than 200 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed more than 1 percent. Tech was one of the best-performing sectors on Friday after Intel reported strong quarterly results.
"Last week reinforced that tech remains a critically important sector for the market, and tech must remain stable if stocks can rally short term," Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report, said in a note. "We saw that in the price action last week. The whole week's gains came on Monday and Friday."
Equities were also boosted last week by stronger-than-expected quarterly results from major companies. Thus far, the corporate earnings season has been strong. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported as of Monday morning, 78 percent have reported surpassed bottom-line expectations, while 77 percent have beaten revenue estimates, according to FactSet.
Boeing, McDonald's, Apple, Chevron, and Facebook are among the companies scheduled to report later this week.
Elsewhere in corporate news, K-Cup maker Keurig announced it will buy Dr Pepper Snapple. Keurig said Snapple shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and keep 13 percent of the new company. Dr Pepper Snapple jumped 29 percent on Monday.
—Reuters contributed to this report.