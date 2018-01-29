Dow falls 100 points as interest rates pop

The benchmark 10-year yield broke above 2.7 percent to reach its highest level since April 2014. Fears of higher inflation are sparking the sharp rise in bond rates this year.

"It is not just interest rates that continue to rise; inflation expectations are rising with them," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, in a note. He also said 2.8 percent is the next key level to watch on the 10-year.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, rose 0.2 percent in December. The so-called core PCE increased 1.5 percent in the 12 months through last month.

The Cboe Volatility index (Vix), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, rose 13.2 percent, or 1.46, to 15.54.

Stocks are off to a strong start for 2018. But a strategist at Goldman Sachs said there is a "high probability" the stock market experiences a correction in the coming months. Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, noted Monday that "correction signals are flashing" and is advising clients to prepare for a pullback.