A weaker US dollar is pushing its Australian counterpart higher

This is a technical target based on the trading band projection. This level has no previous history of support or resistance so this leaves open the potential for the Australian dollar to move above this technical target.

It is difficult to ignore the performance of the U.S. dollar as Aussie strength is often a direct consequence. The U.S. dollar index has fallen below $0.90. The Australian and U.S. dollars have an inverse relationship.

This suggests an Australian dollar rebound rally is well embedded until the dollar resumes its uptrend. The failure of support near $0.91 on the U.S. dollar index, and the failure to create a double-bottom pattern, suggests continued weakness in the dollar.

Although the Australian dollar may be driven by the weakness of the dollar, it is the behavior of the Aussie that sets the breakout targets.

The long-trading band is the most significant feature on the Aussie chart. The upper edge of the trading band near $0.775 was established in April 2016.