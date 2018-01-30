US Treasury releases list of Russian oligarchs linked to Putin

The U.S. Treasury Department released a report late Monday listing a number of individuals closely affiliated with the Russian government.

The department made clear that this was not a sanctions list, though many of the individuals on the list are already subject to U.S. sanctions. It does however highlight a number of wealthy Russians who are close to President Vladimir Putin that could be at risk of sanctions.

"The inclusion of individuals or entities in any portion of the report does not impose sanctions on those individuals or entities. Nor does it create any other restrictions, prohibitions, or limitations on dealings with such persons by either U.S. or foreign persons," the Treasury said in an accompanying statement late on Monday.

While not all the names of people and entities in the report were made public, those that were included 114 senior political figures close to Putin and 96 oligarchs with a net worth of $1 billion or more.

The department also provided a classified annex to the report, which the Donald Trump administration has not yet publicized. This includes additional state-affiliated companies with at least 25 percent government ownership and more than $2 billion in revenue in 2016, and individuals who "may hold a position below those included in the unclassified report or have a net worth below $1 billion," according to the report. It also detailed the impact of sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt.

Members of Congress have already expressed anger at the Trump administration's refusal to immediately enact new sanctions Monday, which was a deadline set out by CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) in August. The legislation had mandated that, by this date, the White House would select new sanctions determined by CAATSA. It was overwhelmingly passed with a 98-2 Congressional majority.

Meanwhile, the Treasury report was mandated by CAATSA to be provided to Congress no more than 180 days after Trump's signing of the bill back in August, which he did only after much protest, calling the bill "seriously flawed."

Names listed on the Treasury's report includes aides to the president, intelligence officials, ministers, deputy prime ministers, parliamentarians, deputy heads in the presidential administration and nearly 20 chief executives and directors of companies including Gazprom, Rosneft, Sberbank, Rostec, Russian Railways and state lender VTB.