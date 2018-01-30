Watch Treasury Secretary Mnuchin address the Senate Banking Committee

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to address the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Monday during the annual oversight hearing of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Mnuchin is anticipated to offer his testimony on interest rates, the debt ceiling, and the economy.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the U.S. dollar took a significant dent after Mnuchin told reporters, "a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities." It rallied from a three-year low later in the week, however, after President Donald Trump gave his assurance that the dollar will get "stronger and stronger."