    Microsoft beats but stock dips, company takes $13.8 billion tax-related charge

    • Microsoft beat expectations on earnings and revenue.
    • Some analysts are wondering what the company will say about impacts from U.S. tax reform, as it could lead to earnings per share gains in the years ahead.
    • Microsoft gained share from public cloud market leader Amazon in the fourth quarter, KeyBanc analysts said earlier this month.
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at a company event in Washington in 2014.
    Microsoft stock fell by more than 2 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year -- which ended on December 31 -- after the bell on Wednesday. The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

    • Earnings: 96 cents per share, vs. 86 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.
    • Revenue: $28.92 billion, vs. $28.40 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

    There was a $13.8 billion one-time accounting charge for Microsoft in the quarter as a result of recent changes to the U.S. tax code.

    But overall, Microsoft's revenue was up 12 percent year over year, according to Wednesday's earnings statement. Microsoft's biggest business segment, More Personal Computing, which includes Windows, devices, gaming and search advertising, grew 2 percent, with $12.17 billion in revenue. That's above the FactSet consensus estimate of $12.02 billion in revenue for More Personal Computing. Gaming revenue for the quarter was up 8 percent, thanks to the new availability of Microsoft's Xbox One X gaming console.

    The Productivity and Business Processes segment, including Office, Dynamics and LinkedIn, increased by 25 percent with revenue of $8.95 billion, above the $8.86 billion FactSet estimate. And the Intelligent Cloud business, which contains Azure, Windows Server and SQL Server, produced $7.80 billion in revenue, giving it a 15 percent growth rate. That's above FactSet's $7.51 billion estimate for the segment.

    In Wednesday's statement Microsoft, as usual, didn't specify how much revenue Azure brought in, but it did provide a growth rate. Azure's revenue was up by 98 percent in the quarter. In the quarter Microsoft's Azure public cloud gained share from market leader Amazon Web Services, KeyBanc analysts estimated earlier this month.

    Analysts are expecting Microsoft to give guidance of $25.51 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Meanwhile, many analysts are wondering how the changes will impact Microsoft going forward. The company's effective tax rate could change -- in its fiscal first quarter, the rate was 18 percent -- and some analysts believe that decreases could lead to gains in Microsoft's earnings per share. Additionally analysts are looking for information about what Microsoft might want to do with the billions of dollars that it can repatriate from overseas following the tax changes. "As of December 31, 2017, we have not completed our accounting for the tax effects of the TCJA," Microsoft said in Wednesday's filing.

    In a Jan. 28 note the KeyBanc analysts said they're expecting Microsoft to report a $21.8 billion annualized revenue run rate -- the final month of the quarter, multiplied by 12 -- for Commercial Cloud, which includes Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, which would imply 50 percent growth. For the second quarter Microsoft did not report annualized revenue run rate for commercial cloud.

    But Microsoft did say that in the fiscal second quarter it picked up commercial cloud revenue totaling $5.3 billion, which was up 56 percent year over year, and up sequentially from $5 billion in the fiscal first quarter.

    Microsoft said its number of Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 29.2 million, up from 28 million one quarter earlier.

    And the company addressed the recent Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities in the risk factors section of its regulatory filing:

    As illustrated by the recent Spectre and Meltdown threats, our products operate in conjunction with and are dependent on products and components across a broad ecosystem. If there is a security vulnerability in one of these components, and if there is a security exploit targeting it, we could face increased costs, liability claims, reduced revenue, or harm to our reputation or competitive position.

    Microsoft stock is up around 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the fiscal second quarter Microsoft announced several ways in which it was incorporating artificial intelligence into its products, appointed two new board members, and acquired the team and technology behind the "living photo" app Swing.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

