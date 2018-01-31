Airlines are cracking down on emotional support animals, starting with peacocks.
United Airlines said a woman brought a peacock with her for a flight Saturday from Newark Liberty International Airport, despite several warnings that the bird did not satisfy the airline's guidelines. The bird did not fly.
"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size," United spokeswoman Andrea Hiller told CNBC. "We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport."
Travel TV show "The Jet Set" posted photos of the bird atop a luggage cart on its Facebook page.