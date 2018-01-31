[This livestream has ended.]

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the media from Minneapolis on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl 52.

"The bold north is ready for the Big Game, and we are excited to be here," Goodell said on-stage in Minneapolis.

Goodell has served as commissioner since 2006 and re-upped his contract in December for another five years. He discussed the state of the NFL, just days before thousands of fans flood the city to watch the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The address follows closely on the heels of news that Fox Sports agreed to pay more than $3 billion to broadcast the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" for the next five seasons.

The Patriots play the Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. EST.