JP Morgan releases analyst focus list, highlights top stock picks

J.P. Morgan asks its analysts to select their top three stock picks each month, targeted to one of the following investment tactics:

Near term

Growth

Income

Value

Short Ideas

The bank released its latest investing ideas to its clients on Thursday, highlighting what it sees as the best stocks for the month ahead.

"The investment ideas we provide are tailored to these selected strategies and, as such, may vary from J.P. Morgan's fundamental ratings," analyst Nicholas Rosato Jr. wrote to clients. "This monthly publication is a complete refresh; ideas that are not presented again should be considered superseded by new ideas."

Six names were added to the analyst focus list while three have been removed since last month.

Here are four of the six new focus list stock ideas from J.P. Morgan's analysts.