Nvidia's massive run reminds me of the tech bubble

The stock's rally has been so strong over such a short period of time that it is now trading at a premium of more than 250 percent to its 200-day moving average; this is extreme, and reminiscent of what we saw for several tech stocks near the top of the tech bubble. Remember, Apple had a near-identical premium at the market top in 2000.

Indeed, it is difficult to time the market. Still, there is a difference between attempting to "time the market" and "managing your investments in a responsible way."