Trump is 'OK' with releasing memo, official says 46 Mins Ago | 01:26

President Donald Trump is expected to tell Congress "probably tomorrow" that he is fine with releasing a contentious Republican memo alleging abuses in the Russia probe, a senior administration official said Thursday.

"The president is OK with it," the official said, according to a pool report, which did not name the person. "I doubt there will be any redactions. It's in Congress's hands after that."

The official added that the process is ultimately a congressional one. The decision was made, according to the official, after making sure the memo "doesn't give away too much in terms of classification."

The expected release comes despite objections from the Justice Department and the FBI. Democrats have denounced the memo as a partisan smear of federal law enforcement officials.

The memo, compiled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, reportedly paints the FBI's probe into possible links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin in a negative light.

Nunes, a Republican, worked on Trump's transition team after the election.

The House Intelligence Committee earlier this week voted along party lines to release the memo to the White House for Trump's approval.