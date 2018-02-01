Oil prices sink as US stock market slumps and dollar strengthens

Oil prices turned sharply lower on Friday morning as the stock market slumped on concerns about rising interest rates and as the U.S. dollar firmed up following a strong U.S. jobs report.

The dollar rose on Friday after the monthly jobs report surpassed expectations, showing the United States added 200,000 positions. Wages also registered the biggest one-month gain since the end of the Great Recession in mid-2009.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities like crude oil more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Brent futures, the global benchmark, fell $1.12, or 1.6 percent, to $68.53 a barrel by 1:10 p.m. ET. It traded as high as $70.02 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 60 cents at $65.20 a barrel. At its session peak, it hit $66.30, not far from a recent three-year high of $66.66.