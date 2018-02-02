    ×

    'Complicit in efforts to obstruct justice': Democrats swiftly condemn House GOP release of memo alleging abuses in the Russia probe

    • Democrats quickly condemn the release of a once-classified GOP memo on the Russia probe.
    • Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee accuse Republicans of being "complicit in efforts to obstruct justice."
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters with (L-R) House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol January 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    A politically charged memo that roiled Washington for weeks was declassified and released to the public on Friday — and Democrats are not happy about it.

    Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee accused Republicans of being "complicit in efforts to obstruct justice."

    The FBI Agents Association, a group representing the government agency, amplified the chorus of criticism, promising that "FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission."

    Several Republicans applauded the release, including the president.

    Trump said the memo's assertions of alleged FBI misconduct and anti-Trump bias were "a disgrace."

    The author of the memo, House Intelligence Panel Chairman and former Trump transition team member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., also weighed in.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.