President Donald Trump has declassified a hotly contested memo alleging anti-Trump bias and misconduct from the agencies probing Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. The House Intelligence Committee released the memo just after noon ET on Friday.

In a party-line vote on Monday, Republicans on the House intelligence panel overruled their Democratic colleagues and sent the memo to the president for approval. The memo was assembled by committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who had worked on Trump's presidential transition team.

The memo was released over the objections of the Justice Department and the FBI.

"I think it's a disgrace, what's going on in this country," Trump said Friday after the newly declassified memo was sent to Congress for release. "I think a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and much more. It's a disgrace."

Read the full text of the memo below: