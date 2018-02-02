European markets open lower; Deutsche Bank reports third consecutive annual loss

European equities open lower on Friday morning as investors digest further earnings reports.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3 percent lower with most sectors trading in negative territory.

In Asia, equities traded lower continuing the soft close on Wall Street, where yields were once again on the rise. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond crossed the 3 percent level for the first time since May, while the 10-year yield rose as high as 2.792 percent. Some investors see signs of a potential market correction as yields continue to go up.

In Europe, investors will be digesting earnings reports. Caixa Bank, BT and AstraZeneca are expected to report their latest numbers throughout the morning.

Deutsche Bank reported a net loss of about 497 million euros for 2017 — its third annual consecutive loss. Philips Lighting reported better-than-expected core fourth quarter results on Friday morning due to a cost-cutting plan.

The data calendar is somewhat thin with Italy publishing preliminary inflation numbers at 10 a.m. London time.

In currency markets, the euro started Friday morning on the rise hitting multi-year highs against the yen and the dollar, Reuters reported, on expectations of a tighter monetary policy in the euro zone. At about 6:10 a.m. London time (01:10 a.m. ET), the euro had eased some of those gains.