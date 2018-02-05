Market volatility could be here to stay 5 Hours Ago | 01:26

Investors have had the whole weekend to stew and fret over last week's sell-off. Advisors say meditating may have been the better course of action.

Markets are likely to continue their losing streak on Monday.

Members of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisor Council say for long-term investors, the market's movement is noise rather than a change in fundamentals.

"Nothing has materially changed in the economy and interest rates were expected to go higher," said Ivory Johnson, a certified financial planner and the founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C.