During Friday's session, the 10-year Treasury yield hit a four-year high on the back of a better-than-expected jobs report, which showed a rise in wages.

On Friday, it was revealed that the U.S. economy had added 200,000 jobs in January, beating a Reuters economists' poll of 180,000. The nonfarm payrolls report saw interest rates jump, after the labor report highlighted that wages had risen by 2.9 percent on an annualized basis.

The Labor Department also revised upward its reading on December's wage numbers, from 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent. The news put international and domestic markets on a rollercoaster ride, with markets trading sharply lower Monday.

Today, data is set to be of key importance to investors. Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by the non-manufacturing ISM report on business at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction will also be announced.