Morgan Stanley: Tech stocks look 'downright awful' in market getting increasingly worried about 'unhinged' inflation

Don't expect stocks to rebound if inflation anxiety continues, according to Morgan Stanley.
With price fears egging on Treasury rates, equities could be in for a disappointing few months as investors move away from a "buy-the-dip" mentality.
"When inflation is very low, rising inflation has a positive impact on equity valuations," wrote Mike Wilson, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley. But "rising inflation expectation may no longer be a positive for stocks, especially if markets start to think inflation is coming 'unhinged.'"
Stocks are in the middle of a sizable sell-off with the Dow Jones industrial average falling more than 450 points Monday, adding to a 3.5 percent decline the previous week. The S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent on the week's first day of trade, as the Cboe volatility index (VIX) — considered the market's best fear gauge — hit multi-year highs.