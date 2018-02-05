These are the commercials that won the Super Bowl in 2018 — and here’s how much they cost

The Super Bowl 2018 on Sunday thrilled fans by many accounts, with the Philadelphia Eagles winning the event for the first time, beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

And as much as the big game is huge for sports supporters, it is also massive for advertisers, which this year have focused on entertaining people over the chest-thumping political stands they made in 2017. With 30-second TV spots going for more than $5 million, advertisers need to get the most out of their investments.

Analytics company iSpot.tv analyzed how the biggest ads did on game day itself, based on 'digital share of voice' which means the total number of times ads were liked, shared, watched and commented on via the big social platforms. The company also looked at TV "impressions," or the number of times households are "exposed" to commercials. It also looked at the advertisers estimated media spend too.

Here is the top ten, ranked by how they did online.

1. Lucasfilm — Solo: A Star Wars Story

"I'm going to be a pilot — the best in the galaxy," says Han Solo in this 45-second spot for the next installment of the Star Wars movie franchise, effectively a trailer for the trailer, out Monday. It was watched more than 3 million times online on game day and had the highest digital share of voice at 8.84 percent. It also achieved 64.6 million TV ad impressions, against an estimated ad spend of $7.8 million.