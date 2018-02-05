    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    These are the commercials that won the Super Bowl in 2018 — and here’s how much they cost

    The Super Bowl 2018 on Sunday thrilled fans by many accounts, with the Philadelphia Eagles winning the event for the first time, beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

    And as much as the big game is huge for sports supporters, it is also massive for advertisers, which this year have focused on entertaining people over the chest-thumping political stands they made in 2017. With 30-second TV spots going for more than $5 million, advertisers need to get the most out of their investments.

    Analytics company iSpot.tv analyzed how the biggest ads did on game day itself, based on 'digital share of voice' which means the total number of times ads were liked, shared, watched and commented on via the big social platforms. The company also looked at TV "impressions," or the number of times households are "exposed" to commercials. It also looked at the advertisers estimated media spend too.

    Here is the top ten, ranked by how they did online.

    1. Lucasfilm — Solo: A Star Wars Story

    "I'm going to be a pilot — the best in the galaxy," says Han Solo in this 45-second spot for the next installment of the Star Wars movie franchise, effectively a trailer for the trailer, out Monday. It was watched more than 3 million times online on game day and had the highest digital share of voice at 8.84 percent. It also achieved 64.6 million TV ad impressions, against an estimated ad spend of $7.8 million.

    2. Marvel — Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl 2018

    Another Disney-owned movie franchise, Marvel's 30-second ad features a host of stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Tom Holland as they line up to fight Josh Brolin's Thanos. Its share of voice online was 8.55 percent, and TV impressions reached nearly 70 million, on an estimated ad spend of $5.2 million.

    3. PepsiCo — Doritos Blaze vs Moutain Dew Ice: Battle

    PepsicCo pitted two of its biggest brands against each other in this 60-second spot featuring "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman to a hip hop soundtrack from Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott. It was watched online more than 3.5 million times and got a digital share of voice of 8.42 percent. Its TV impressions reached 72.6 million, with an estimated ad spend of $10.2 million.

    4. Amazon Echo — Alexa Loses her Voice

    Sir Anthony Hopkins, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay and Rebel Wilson all "replace" Alexa as she loses her voice in this 90-second ad which also stars Amazon boss Jeff Bezos himself. The ad had a 7.92 share of voice online and hit 81.2 million TV impressions, with an estimated ad spend of $14.9 million.

    5. Universal Pictures — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Bowl 2018

    Another movie ad, this time for the latest in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic World series, set to hit movie theaters in the U.S. in June. It's a pretty scary trailer, which got a 6.85 percent share of voice online and 55.9 million TV impressions, with an estimated ad spend of $11.9 million.

    6. Paramount Pictures — Mission: Impossible — Fallout Super Bowl 2018

    Film studios continued to push their big summer movies with star Tom Cruise variously attempting to board a helicopter mid-flight, ram his motorcycle into a moving car and leap between buildings in this ad for the sixth in the Mission: Impossible series. The 30-second spot had a 5.18 percent share of voice online and got 78.8 million TV impressions with an estimated spend of $5.4 million.

    7. NFL — Touchdown Celebrations

    Footballers Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. dance to the "Dirty Dancing" theme song "(I've had) the Time of My Life" and they even do the famous flying lift in this 60-second spot celebrating "all the touchdowns to come." It got a 5.05 percent share of voice online and got 69.2 million TV impressions, with an estimated ad spend of $1.4 million.

    8. Pepsi: This is the Pepsi

    A walk back through some of Pepsi's most famous commercials, starring Cindy Crawford and son Presley Gerber, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Jeff Gordon, "Uncle Drew" and a DeLorean from "Back to the Future." The 30-second had a 4.82 percent digital share of voice and 64.8 million TV ad impressions with an estimated spend of $5.1 million.

    9. Amazon Prime Instant Video — Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

    CIA agent Jack Ryan — played by John Krasinski — is seen in a 60-second spot promoting the Amazon Prime series that is set to hit screens come August. The spot got 3.43 percent digital share of voice and 77.4 million TV impressions, against an estimated ad spend of nearly $10 million.

    10. Tide — It's a Tide Ad

    Commercials for cars, beer, perfume, razors, soda and even voice assistants are sent up in this ad, one of a series for Tide, starring "Stranger Things" police chief David Harbour. How do we know it's a Tide ad? Because all the clothes are so clean, silly. The ad got a 3.02 percent digital share of voice score and 67.2 million TV impressions, with an estimated ad spend of $8.1 million.

    Disclosure: NBC Sports televised Sunday's Super Bowl. CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports.