During Monday's session, U.S. government debt prices rose sharply, with investors fleeing to safe-haven bonds as the sell-off in global equities continued. The sell-off kicked into action on Friday, after the latest nonfarm payrolls report saw interest rates on U.S. sovereign debt jump.

While there was no particular piece of news that pushed major U.S. indexes deep into the red on Monday, the recent moves in the bond market have added volatility and concern to market sentiment.

Consequently, investors are paying close attention to not only the bond market, but how the U.S. Federal Reserve will react to this, as Jerome Powell takes on the position as chair of the U.S. central bank.

Switching focus, while no major speeches are set to take place by members of the Fed, activity has occurred in regions overseas.

In Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the possibility of lifting rates in the near future, according to Reuters. Meantime, the Reserve Bank of Australia held fire on changing its monetary policy stance, delivering an upbeat message on the economy on Tuesday.