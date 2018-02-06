Chipotle has a plan to regain customers it keeps losing to food safety issues

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a trust problem and its finally addressing it.

The burrito chain has struggled to regain customer confidence since a series of food-borne illness outbreaks caused diners to flee the restaurant chain two years ago. On Tuesday, the company said it was aware of these issues and was making strides to revitalize its reputation.

"Our results for the quarter clearly show that there's still work to be done to restore strong growth and customer trust," CEO Steve Ells said during an earnings conference call Tuesday.

Ells said that the company would be focusing on operational changes, digital innovation and restaurant renovations to enhance guest experience.