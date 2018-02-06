This is what a Tesla Roadster looks like floating through space

Turns out Elon Musk wasn't kidding.

On Tuesday SpaceX sent Musk's personal Tesla Roadster into space on its successful first test flight.

The Falcon Heavy is the largest rocket launched into space since the NASA Saturn V in the early 1970s.

It is common for rockets to carry a dummy payload during test flights. Musk and company decided to load the rocket with an original Tesla Roadster with a SpaceX suit-wearing dummy in the driver's seat.

SpaceX successfully landed all three boosters that propelled the rocket, but the rocket's second stage, with the Roadster on top, was launched into an orbit around the sun.