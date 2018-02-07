    ×

    Retail

    Hasbro shares slump as 'Star Wars' toys fail to boost sales

    • Shares of Hasbro fell Wednesday before the bell after the company said sales of "Star Wars" and "Frozen" toys lagged during the fourth quarter.
    • Hasbro's Partner Brands segment slumped 21 percent in the fourth quarter.
    • Franchise Brands, like Nerf, Monopoly and My Little Pony performed well for the company, rising 11 percent in the quarter.
    Star Wars toys on sale at Toys R Us in Times Square, New York.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Star Wars toys on sale at Toys R Us in Times Square, New York.

    The force was not with Hasbro during the holidays.

    Shares of the toy juggernaut fell more than 5 percent Wednesday before the bell after the company said sales of "Star Wars" and "Frozen" toys lagged during the fourth quarter.

    • Adjusted EPS: $2.30 ex. items vs. $1.80 expected according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $1.60 billion vs. with $1.72 billion projected, according to Thomson Reuters

    "Overall consumer demand slowed in November and December both for the industry and for Hasbro," CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement. "A decline in Partner Brands and Europe revenues resulted in us not meeting our fourth quarter revenue expectations."

    Hasbro's partner brands segment, which include "Star Wars," "Frozen" and "Marvel" merchandise, slumped 21 percent in the fourth quarter.

    Hasbro gaming, which includes a variety of board games and digital gaming, fell 4 percent in the quarter and emerging brands, which includes Baby Alive and Furreal Friends toys, fell 5 percent.

    Franchise brands, like Nerf, Monopoly and My Little Pony performed well for the company, rising 11 percent in the quarter.

    Here's how the segments performed for the full year:

    Hasbro said it posted a net loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents per share, down from a net profit of $192.7 million, or $1.52 per share, a year ago.

    Earnings in the latest period took a $2.35 a share hit from changes in the U.S. tax law.

    Excluding items, the toy manufacturer earned $2.30 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected Hasbro to earn $1.80 per share.

    Revenue in the quarter fell 2 percent to $1.6 billion and fell short of expectations of $1.72 billion.

    Hasbro warned last October of weak holiday sales due to the bankruptcy of retailer Toys 'R' Us. Residual effects from the bankruptcy weighed heavily on rival Mattel's earnings during the crucial holiday period.

    Hasbro relies heavily on Toys R Us to sell its toys to consumers. In 2016, the toy retailer was tied with Target as the second-largest seller of Hasbro goods, accounting for 14 percent of Hasbro's sales in the U.S. and Canada.

    In January, Toys R Us said it was planning to shutter roughly 180 stores across the country, or about one-fifth of its U.S. store fleet.

    "We estimate less than half the stores in their announced closures directly affect our initial plans, but we also expect Toys R Us to streamline inventory at remaining stores," Goldner said during an earnings conference call Wednesday. "Much of this impact will be felt in the first two quarters of the year."

    TUNE IN: Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner will appear on CNBC's "Mad Money" tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HAS
    ---