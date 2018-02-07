Hasbro shares slump as 'Star Wars' toys fail to boost sales

The force was not with Hasbro during the holidays.

Shares of the toy juggernaut fell more than 5 percent Wednesday before the bell after the company said sales of "Star Wars" and "Frozen" toys lagged during the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EPS: $2.30 ex. items vs. $1.80 expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $1.60 billion vs. with $1.72 billion projected, according to Thomson Reuters

"Overall consumer demand slowed in November and December both for the industry and for Hasbro," CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement. "A decline in Partner Brands and Europe revenues resulted in us not meeting our fourth quarter revenue expectations."

Hasbro's partner brands segment, which include "Star Wars," "Frozen" and "Marvel" merchandise, slumped 21 percent in the fourth quarter.