Going global, and other ways to protect your portfolio from wild stock market swings

Tuesday was a wild one for investors, with markets dropping by hundreds of points only to rebound, fall some more and climb back up again. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended up in the black at the closing bell — they were up 2.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively — there's a good chance we'll see more swings in the days ahead.

There's not much that nervous investors can do to smooth out their returns in the immediate future, but start planning now for the next correction and you should be able to create a portfolio that stays relatively calm during the next big storm.

How can you avoid massive market swings? Here are five strategies to consider.