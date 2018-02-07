A newly unveiled business jet can take off like a helicopter

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, exhibiting at the airshow, might be interested in deploying the Starling given it's ability to carry heavy payloads, according to a spokesperson.
The organization uses over 70 chartered aircraft, including helicopters, to deliver aid supplies and transport members of the humanitarian community to crisis areas.
Samad's fleet also includes the UAV Starling and e-Starling, both of which are fully electric but have a lower range and capacity.
Due for first delivery in 2024, the Starling Jet has secured three orders so far from customers in Asia, which include a bank, an investment foundation and a shipping company, Mohseni said.
His company, which received $70 million in grant support from the U.K. government, is currently in the process of raising $56 million for research and development, he added.