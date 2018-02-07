A newly unveiled business jet can take off like a helicopter

Developed by U.K. start-up Samad Aerospace and unveiled at this week's Singapore Airshow, the three-engine craft seats up to 10 people. It is fully electric during landing and takeoff while relying on diesel turbofan engine propulsion during high-altitude cruising.

The business community remains Starling's biggest market, but it was also designed with humanitarian use in mind, Samad Aerospace CEO Seyed Mohseni told CNBC on Wednesday.

According to the CEO, the new jet is cheaper and faster than many other options for those needing a helicopter or business jet for civil, commercial or humanitarian causes. He described the plane as "safer than a car, as environmentally friendly as an electric vehicle and as luxurious as a private jet."

The average speed of helicopters is about 300 miles per hour while the average range tends to be around 500 miles, he noted. In comparison, the Starling can do 460 miles per hour and clock 1,500 miles.

"It's a big difference in capabilities," he said.