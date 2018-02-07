Tesla reiterated in its earnings report on Wednesday that it is on target to produce 2,500 of its Model 3 electric sedans by the end of Q1 and 5,000 by the end of Q2.

Tesla's future as a mass-market carmaker hinges on automated production of the Model 3, which more than 400,000 people have already reserved, paying $1,000 refundable fees to do so.

The company has had to delay mass-production of its Model 3s several times, and cautioned investors today:

"Model 3 ramp has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time. What we can say with confidence is that we are taking many actions to systematically address bottlenecks and add capacity in places like the battery module line where we have experienced constraints, and these actions should result in our production rate significantly increasing during the rest of Q1 and through Q2."

Shares in Tesla were trading 2 percent higher after earnings.

Tesla employees told CNBC they did not expect the company would be able to hit its revised production goals in 2018, citing ongoing challenges at the Gigafactory where Model 3 batteries are made.

The company previously reported that it produced 2,425 Model 3 sedans during the fourth quarter of 2017, and delivered 1,550 of those to customers in the same quarter. Today it slightly adjusted the number delivered to 1,542 for the quarter.

The cost of automotive revenue is climbing for Tesla. In the quarter ending 2017, automotive cost of revenue rose to $2.19 billion, up from $1.93 billion the preceding quarter, and up 31 percent from $1.66 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

The Model 3 sedan was first announced by CEO Elon Musk in March 2016. Musk said in July last year that Tesla would probably be making 20,000 Model 3s per month by December 2017.

Tesla executives are expected to reveal more about progress ramping up Model 3 production and deliveries on a call this evening.

