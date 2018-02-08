Amazon to deliver Whole Foods groceries in two hours for Prime users

Amazon will start delivering groceries from Whole Foods via its two-hour Prime Now delivery service, the e-commerce giant announced Thursday.



Customers in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach will be the first to get the service with Amazon planning to expand the offering across the U.S. this year.

Amazon Prime customers, who pay a $99 yearly subscription for the service, can buy thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, the company said.

Two-hour delivery will be free and a one-hour option costs $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

The service will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year for $13.7 billion. Since then it has been looking to integrate the business. The e-commerce titan has been cutting prices and even began selling its Echo smart speaker device in Whole Foods stores.