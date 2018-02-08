    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields slightly higher as investors gear up for Fed speakers, auction

    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $16 billion in 30-year bonds.
    • A number of U.S. Federal Reserve members are due to speak Thursday.
    • Looking to data, jobless claims are due.

    U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower on Thursday, as investors waited for the latest news coming out of the central banking space — both domestically and internationally.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was flat at around 2.833 percent at 6:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.129 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Volatile trading continues to be seen across markets worldwide this week, keeping investors on edge.

    On Wednesday, U.S. stocks finished the session in the red as interest rates climbed back toward multi-year highs. During Wednesday's session, U.S. government debt yields rose following a soft Treasury auction, and news surrounding a new budget compromise.

    On Wednesday, U.S. congressional leaders arrived at a two-year budget deal, in order to raise spending on military and domestic areas by close to $300 billion.

    President Donald Trump showed approval of the deal, tweeting that the agreement was "so important for our great military," adding that both major political parties "must support" the troops and therefore the bill.

    Switching focus to Thursday, the central banking sphere is likely to keep investors on edge. Overseas, the Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision, along with its inflation report, due out around 7 a.m. ET.

    Meantime in Germany, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be present at the Global Interdependence Center Conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

    In the States, several members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are also expected to deliver remarks. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be in New York, where he's set to attend the National Association of College and University Business Officers' 2018 endowment and debt management forum.

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be participating in town hall event in Pierre, South Dakota; while Kansas City Fed President Esther George will be at the Wichita Independent Business Association 2018 annual meeting.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $16 billion in 30-year bonds. The size of two separate bills and one Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) are set to be announced.

    Looking to data, jobless claims are due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

