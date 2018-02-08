US Treasury yields slightly higher as investors gear up for Fed speakers, auction

Volatile trading continues to be seen across markets worldwide this week, keeping investors on edge.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks finished the session in the red as interest rates climbed back toward multi-year highs. During Wednesday's session, U.S. government debt yields rose following a soft Treasury auction, and news surrounding a new budget compromise.

On Wednesday, U.S. congressional leaders arrived at a two-year budget deal, in order to raise spending on military and domestic areas by close to $300 billion.

President Donald Trump showed approval of the deal, tweeting that the agreement was "so important for our great military," adding that both major political parties "must support" the troops and therefore the bill.

Switching focus to Thursday, the central banking sphere is likely to keep investors on edge. Overseas, the Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision, along with its inflation report, due out around 7 a.m. ET.

Meantime in Germany, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be present at the Global Interdependence Center Conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

In the States, several members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are also expected to deliver remarks. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be in New York, where he's set to attend the National Association of College and University Business Officers' 2018 endowment and debt management forum.