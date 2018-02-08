Going global and other ways to buffer your portfolio from stock market volatility

Thursday continued to be a wild ride for investors. Stocks fell sharply as strong earnings and economic data were not enough to stop jitters about the prospect of higher interest rates on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both traded lower — at midday they were down about 2.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively — and there's a good chance we'll see more swings in the days ahead.

There's not much that nervous investors can do to smooth out their returns in the immediate future, but start planning now for the next correction and you should be able to create a portfolio that stays relatively calm during the next big storm.

How can you avoid massive market swings? Here are five strategies to consider.