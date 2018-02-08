Twitter spikes after big revenue beat

Twitter returned to revenue growth, despite adding fewer monthly active users than expected.

The company reported earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Earnings: 19 cents per share vs. 14 cents per share estimated, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated revenue: $732 million vs. $686.1 million estimated, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Monthly active users (MAUs): 330 million vs. 332.5 million, per FactSet and StreetAccount

Though MAUs only grew 4 percent year-over-ear, daily active users grew 12 percent though the company did not elaborate on how many people that was. The company said the MAUs were lower due to a number of reasons including a crackdown on fake accounts and malicious activity, which made up less than 5 percent of its MAUs. It also added Q4 was traditionally a weak season for the company, and noted a change to Safari's third party app integration.

Twitter said total revenue increasing 2 percent year-over-year and advertising revenue increasing 7 percent year-over-year.

The company said during its quarterly earnings in October that if it hit the high end of its estimates of $220 million to $240 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during the fourth quarter, it could be profitable under generally accepted accounting principles. FactSet and StreetAccount estimates have the company reaching $241 million this past quarter.

Despite nearing profitability, Twitter will soon have to navigate its future business without chief operating officer Anthony Noto. The executive announced in January he would be taking over as CEO of finance startup SoFi beginning March 1.