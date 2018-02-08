US crude sinks toward $60 in post-settlement trade, wiping out this year's gains

U.S. crude oil extended its five-day plunge on Thursday, wiping out this year's gains and falling toward the psychologically important $60 level.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $60.26 a barrel by 4:18 p.m. ET, after the close of Thursday's session. WTI ended the final trading session of 2017 at $60.42.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, gave up all of 2018's gains earlier this week. It was last trading at $64.24, down nearly 4 percent year to date.

Rising U.S. output and crude stockpiles piled pressure on oil prices over the past two sessions, after commodities were swept up in a crushing stock market sell-off on Friday and Monday.

The latest leg lower for oil futures coincided with a 1,000-point plunge in the Dow Jones industrial average heading into the close of trading on Thursday.