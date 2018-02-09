Bill Murray said Friday he decided to play former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live" at the behest of a friend.

Plus, he joked, "They had a really good wig."

The comedian, actor and avid golfer got up early on the West Coast to join CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

Murray, an "SNL" cast member from 1977 to 1980, was asked how the Bannon impression came about. "My friend called me up and said, 'Would you like to be Steve Bannon.' I said, 'Who wouldn't.'"

"I said, 'Sure. OK. I'm going that way anyway.' And they had a really good wig," said Murray, who opened the first live "SNL" show of 2018 playing President Donald Trump's former advisor.