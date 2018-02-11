Bull market looks safe for now as fewer than half of corrections deepen into full-blown bears

Every bear market starts as a correction, but fewer than half of all corrections deepen into bear markets.

Now that the U.S. stock market has shed one-tenth of its value in two weeks in a sharp correction, the fate of this downward break in prices has investors in suspense.

The answer is unknowable, But the weight of the evidence right now suggests we're in a nasty, anxious correction, rather than the kind of prolonged downturn of 20 percent or more that would place the bears in control.

That doesn't mean we've surely seen the low for this decline, even though Friday's upside reversal had some features of a good short-term bottom. It also might not mean a quick return to the record index highs of Jan. 26, or to the kind of effortless upward climb that preceded it. We've probably seen the best this market has to offer in terms of the gain-versus-pain ratio reflected in the low-volatility levitation of last year and this January.

Yet stocks can likely work their way higher on sturdy corporate profitability and steady global expansion, perhaps after making their peace with somewhat higher interest rates and more elevated volatility.