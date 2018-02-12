    ×

    Asian shares gain following Wall Street advance; Nikkei up 1%

    • Asian markets advanced, tracking gains made by stateside indexes, which recorded their second straight day of gains following last week's massive losses.
    • The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a fresh four-year high overnight.
    • The dollar was steady after slipping against the yen and euro overnight.

    Asian markets advanced early on Tuesday, tracking gains made by stateside indexes, which recorded their second straight day of gains following last week's massive losses.

    In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.96 percent in early trade as markets resumed trade following a long weekend. Most major automakers were slightly higher in the morning, although Toyota slipped 0.39 percent early on. Financials were also in positive territory in the morning.

    Among other blue chips, Fanuc Manufacturing rose 1.48 percent and Fast Retailing rose 0.65 percent.

    Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi advanced 0.68 percent. Tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged 2.06 percent and 2.68 percent, respectively. Automakers were also firmer, with Hyundai Motor holding onto gains of 0.32 percent.

    Manufacturing names traded mixed in the morning. Steelmaker Posco slipped 0.96 percent in the early going, while Hyundai Steel edged up 0.38 percent. LG Chem gained 0.13 percent.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.21 percent as earnings season rolled on. The materials sectors led gains early on, while the energy and financials sectors were little changed.

    Indian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

    U.S. markets on Monday continued their rebound from what was their worst week in two years, with major stock indexes recording gains of more than 1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average bounced 410.37 points, or 1.7 percent, to close at 24,601.27.

    Last week's sell-off, initially triggered by concerns over rising interest rates, saw the Dow and S&P 500 lose 5.2 percent on the week.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a fresh four-year high in the last session. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 2.85 percent at the end of Monday after rising as high as 2.9 percent earlier in the session.

    Investors also digested the release of the Trump administration's $200 billion infrastructure plan.

    Corporate news 

    Honda Motor will recall around 350,000 cars in China due to an engine-related problem, Reuters reported. No accidents had been tied to the issue, Reuters said, citing Honda representatives. Honda shares were up 0.34 percent in early trade.

    Meanwhile, China's Fosun is poised to buy a majority stake in French fashion house Lanvin, Reuters said, citing sources.

    Dollar steadies

    In currencies, the greenback pared some of last week's gains overnight as U.S. stocks rebounded. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of peers, slipped to 90.208 at the end of Monday. Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 108.67 after slipping in the last session.

    The euro was mostly stable at $1.2301, after rising in the last session.

    Oil prices edged up after finishing the previous session little changed. Brent crude futures shed 0.3 percent to settle at $62.59 per barrel on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate tacked on 0.37 percent at trade $59.51.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 4:00 p.m.: Taiwan fourth-quarter GDP

