Asian shares gain following Wall Street advance; Nikkei up 1%

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi advanced 0.68 percent. Tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged 2.06 percent and 2.68 percent, respectively. Automakers were also firmer, with Hyundai Motor holding onto gains of 0.32 percent.

Manufacturing names traded mixed in the morning. Steelmaker Posco slipped 0.96 percent in the early going, while Hyundai Steel edged up 0.38 percent. LG Chem gained 0.13 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.21 percent as earnings season rolled on. The materials sectors led gains early on, while the energy and financials sectors were little changed.

Indian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

U.S. markets on Monday continued their rebound from what was their worst week in two years, with major stock indexes recording gains of more than 1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average bounced 410.37 points, or 1.7 percent, to close at 24,601.27.

Last week's sell-off, initially triggered by concerns over rising interest rates, saw the Dow and S&P 500 lose 5.2 percent on the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a fresh four-year high in the last session. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 2.85 percent at the end of Monday after rising as high as 2.9 percent earlier in the session.

Investors also digested the release of the Trump administration's $200 billion infrastructure plan.