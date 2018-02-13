    ×

    Retail

    Blue Apron shares spike on earnings beat, improvements at New Jersey facility

    • Blue Apron posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of operational improvements at its fulfillment center in New Jersey.
    • Revenue fell 13 percent in the quarter to $187.7 million, due to a decrease in customers and orders as Blue Apron scaled back its marketing efforts.
    • Average revenue per customer increased to $248 from $246 from the same time last year.
    Blue Apron delivery service.
    Source: Blue Apron
    Blue Apron delivery service.

    Shares of Blue Apron spiked 9 percent on Tuesday after the company posted smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on the back of operational improvements at its fulfillment center in New Jersey.

    The company said its net loss narrowed to $39.1 million, or 20 cents per share, narrower than the loss of $26.07 million, or down 39 cents per share, last year.

    Analysts had expected Blue Apron to report a loss of 27 cents per share during the quarter.

    Revenue fell 13 percent in the quarter to $187.7 million, due to a decrease in customers and orders as Blue Apron scaled back its marketing efforts.

    Last quarter, then-CFO Brad Dickerson said that the company would continue to shrink its marketing costs in the fourth quarter, which would likely lead to less revenue.

    The company spent $25.2 million, or 13.4 percent of revenue, on marketing in the fourth quarter. In the same period last year, Blue Apron spent $37.1 million on marketing, or 17.2 percent of its revenue.

    Blue Apron said that its number of customers fell 15 percent year-over-year and fell 13 percent from the prior quarter.

    Average revenue per customer increased to $248 from $246 from the same time last year.

    Blue Apron has been struggling to overcome several well-publicized operational issues that have dragged its stock down more than 66 percent since it first started trading in late June. Shares have slipped from $11 to just under $4 during that time frame.

    Dickerson took over the post of CEO in late November. This will be his first earnings since taking over the executive position.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    APRN
    ---