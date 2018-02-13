    ×

    Hospital supplier shares dive as Amazon reportedly ramping up medical supply business

    • Amazon is looking to expand its medical supplies Amazon Business marketplace offering to serve the health-care industry, according to hospital executives the Wall Street Journal said.
    • Shares of health-care supplier and services companies McKesson, Cardinal Health and Owens & Minor are all lower more than 3 percent in Tuesday's pre-market session.
    An x-ray machine sits in an exam room at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Amazon is gearing up to launch a larger offering in the medical supplies business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

    The revamped service will serve hospitals and clinics. The e-commerce giant is looking to expand its Amazon Business marketplace to serve the health-care industry, according to hospital executives the WSJ said. Amazon Business already has a smaller offering of medical supplies.

    Shares of health-care supplier and services companies McKesson, Cardinal Health and Owens & Minor are all lower more than 3 percent in Tuesday's pre-market session.

    The disruptive internet company made another move affecting the health-care industry last month.

    Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a partnership on Jan. 30 to cut health costs and improve services for employees.

    Amazon, McKesson and Owens & Minor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Cardinal Health declined to comment.

    Amazon shares were little changed in premarket.

    Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

