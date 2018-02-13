These tropical countries are taking part in the Winter Olympics for the first time

A year-round balmy climate is hardly conducive for skiing and ice-skating, but tropical countries are now making their presence felt in winter games.

Taking part for the first time ever in the Winter Olympics Games are six countries — five of which are located in warmer climates: Ecuador, Eritrea, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore.

The athletes who are participating have one thing in common: Most of them are not based in the countries they are representing, and are training elsewhere.

Those five nations, along with Kosovo, are participants at the Winter Games, involving 92 countries and 3,000 athletes.

Here's how these unlikely countries made it to snowy Pyeongchang.